18-Year-Old Injured in Plymouth Hit-and-Run, Search for Driver Ongoing

An 18-year-old was injured late Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The victim was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital, according to the Plymouth Fire Department. There was no immediate word on his condition or the extent of his injuries.

The fire department says it responded around 10 p.m. to Sandwich Street for the incident.

A search is ongoing for the driver.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Plymouth police for more information.