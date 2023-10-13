18-year-old killed in Bridgewater motorcycle crash involving van and Jeep

An 18-year-old is dead after the motorcycle he was riding Thursday evening was involved in a crash with a van and a Jeep.

Bridgewater police say they responded to the area of 1001 Bedford Street around 4:15 p.m. and found the teen lying in the northbound lane with severe injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation shows his Kawasaki motorcycle was speeding as it traveled south on Bedford Street in the breakdown lane while passing vehicles on the right. The motorcycle allegedly collided with a Ford van traveling in the opposite direction as it was making a left-hand turn, police said.

The crash with the van caused the motorcycle to veer into the northbound lane, where it then collided with a Jeep, according to police.

Both the Jeep and van drivers remained on scene after the crash and cooperated with police, officials said. They did not report any injuries.

The motorcyclist's name hasn't been released pending notification of family.

An investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing.​