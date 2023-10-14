18-Year-Old shot in broad daylight in Fall River

An 18-year-old man has been taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Locust Street shortly before 12:30p.m. Officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper extremities, police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities are investigating the incident and say they have increased police presence in the area.

No additional information has been released.