quincy

2-Alarm Fire in Quincy Destroys Home

Neighbors watched wearily as strong winds blew burning embers toward other properties, threatening to spread the flames even further

By Nia Hamm and Alec Greaney

NBC Universal, Inc.

A home was completely destroyed by a 2-alarm fire in Quincy early Saturday, and neighbors feared heavy morning winds may bring the flames to their own houses.

All five people inside the burning building, including two adults and three children, made it out safely.

Officials first received word of the blaze around 5:30 a.m., and the home was engulfed by the time they arrived. The scene at the corner of Springfield Street stayed active throughout the early morning as firefighters continued to douse hotspots.

The middle of the house appeared to fully collapse in on itself.

“I saw this big orange and I saw someone call out and I opened the shade and I said, ‘Oh Crow it’s a fire.’ I called 911,” neighbor Annora Lorrusso said.

Nearby residents watched wearily as strong winds blew burning embers toward other properties, threatening to spread the flames even further.

“That’s always a concern when you got a fully involved house like this with winds blowing, so we keep an eye on the neighbors house and let them know what’s going on,” Quincy Fire Chief Joe Jackson said.

Firefighters said there were no injuries to report for residents or firefighters, but the home will need to be demolished as soon as possible.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

quincy
