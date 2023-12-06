Massachusetts

2 Boston youths accused of breaking into Quincy store

The youths were arrested on Monday in Boston and charged with breaking and entering during the daytime with the intent to commit a felony, felony vandalizing real property and larceny from a building

By Anthony Vega

A file photo of a Quincy Police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

Two Boston youths were arrested this week after allegedly breaking into a tobacco store in Quincy, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday at the VK Smoke Shop on Cottage Avenue in Quincy Square.

The suspects were accused of breaking into the store through a glass front door and stealing merchandise. They used two stolen cars in connection with this break-in, said Quincy police.

The cars, said police, were stolen from Randolph and East Boston. The car stolen from Randolph was eventually recovered by the Northeastern University Police Department, added police.

The youths were arrested on Monday in Boston and charged with breaking and entering during the daytime with the intent to commit a felony, felony vandalizing real property and larceny from a building.

Police said they were arraigned in the Quincy District Court juvenile session.

The case remains under investigation.

