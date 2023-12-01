Man arrested after ramming two Quincy police vehicles with stolen van

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly rammed two Quincy police vehicles with a stolen van on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident began around 2:48 p.m. Thursday when an undercover Quincy officer looked up the registration of a white Chevrolet work van that was being driven in the area of School and Franklin streets and learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Brockton a day earlier.

When officers tried to pull the van over, they said it rammed two Quincy police vehicles and a third vehicle as it attempted to flee. The driver of the stolen van then drove into the rear of a fourth vehicle as they fled toward the highway.

The van eventually made it onto Interstate 93 south, driving in the breakdown lane and then continuing onto Route 28 north into Milton. State police found the stolen vehicle crashed at the Blue Hills Ski Area on Washington Street in Canton a short time later.

State police and Quincy police searched the area and were able to find the suspect hiding inside an office that handles ski rentals for the resort.

The suspect, identified by police as Steven Ford, 49, of Hull, was taken into custody and taken to Milton Hospital for evaluation.

Ford is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday morning in Quincy District Court on charges including receiving a stolen vehicle, subsequent offense; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; failure to stop for a police officer; operating a motor vehicle recklessly; and leaving the scene of an accident. He was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.