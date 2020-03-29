Local
Dartmouth

2 Boys Arrested in Alleged Armed Robbery in Dartmouth

Police in Dartmouth, Massachusetts have arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery that occurred outside the Dollar General store on Saturday.

By Lara Salahi

Police in Dartmouth, Massachusetts have arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery that occurred outside the Dollar General store on Saturday.

According to police, a young boy reported that two boys on bicycles stole his AirPods as he was leaving the Dollar General Store on Dartmouth Street Saturday afternoon. Police said the victim reported that one of the boys displayed a gun and a knife tucked into the waistline of his pants.

According to police, the information provided led officers to identify two boys who lived close by. Police say the parents of the boys helped to identify them. Police also found a BB gun that matched the description provided to them.

Both of the suspects were arrested and are facing armed robbery charges.

Police have not released the names or ages of the victim and two suspects, but said one suspect is from Dartmouth and the other is from New Bedford.

