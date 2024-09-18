2 candidates running to unseat Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey in 2026

It may be two years away, but the race for district attorney in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, is already heating up.

Two candidates have thrown their hats into the ring to try to unseat Michael Morrissey, who has faced criticism over the case against Karen Read.

Over the months, there have been continuous calls for Morrissey to step down as district attorney, and now, two people are vying to take his job in 2026.

"I've become frustrated, especially as of late, that the general lack of objectivity and integrity in the investigative process in Norfolk County has led to, essentially, an erosion of public trust and confidence in that office," said Cohasset attorney Craig MacLellan, who is running for the office.

A former assistant district attorney in Suffolk County, MacLellan says he's been practicing law for 20 years. He says he's upset with how the Read and Sandra Birchmore cases were handled by the DA's office.

"They are examples of cases where there are clear problems with a lack of integrity and objectivity," he said.

MacLellan says he's focused on transparency and an effort to bring back trust.

"We need to get out there and meet with residents, and meet with community leaders, and listen," he said.

Djuna Perkins, an attorney from Dedham with more than 30 years experience as a prosecutor and litigator, is also running for Morrissey's position.

"I really just think that Norfolk County deserves better," she said.

Perkins, who has also served as an assistant district attorney and assistant attorney general, is calling for a re-professionalization of the office and an unwavering commitment to do the job.

"There has to be a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter who you are, no matter what your relationships are," she said. "We should be a model for justice, and right now, we're not, and it's just wrong."

NBC10 Boston reached out to Morrissey's office to see if he intends to run again in 2026, but our calls were not returned.