2 cars worth over $150,000 stolen from NH dealership, later recovered in Boston

Two cars worth over $150,000 that were stolen from a New Hampshire auto dealership over the weekend were later recovered in Boston.

The two cars -- a white 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and a red 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat -- were stolen from Foss Motors in Exeter, New Hampshire, during the overnight hours on Saturday, according to police. The cars are worth over $76,000 apiece.

The theft was reported by the dealership, located at 133 Portsmouth Ave., around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday following a review of surveillance video that showed a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee in the parking lot and two suspects exiting the vehicle and heading toward three Dodge SRT Hellcats.

Police said it appears the suspects tried to steal a third car, a 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody that was found with a shattered driver's side rear window. The susspects did not have the keys to the cars, and police believe they might have used an electronic device to gain access and start them.

During the course of their investigation, Exeter police learned that police in Boston had responded to the Hilton Boston Back Bay hotel around 3:17 a.m. on Saturday after an employee reported that the Dodge Challenger had driven through a gate in the hotel parking lot. Hotel security reported seeing three unknown male suspects dressed in black enter the parking lot next to the hotel. A short time later, one of the men approached staff and told them he had delivered food to the hotel and wasn't going to pay the fee to get out of the garage. After being told the charge couldn't be reversed, the man and another individual drove through the gate and fled.

The Dodge Challenger was later located in the nearby Hynes Auditorium parking garage. Boston police also said the Dodge Charger was found in a Sheraton hotel parking garage with a stolen Massachusetts commercial license plate attached.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Exeter police at 603-772-1212. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 603-431-1199 or online at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.