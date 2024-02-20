Body of Marine killed in California helicopter crash returning to NH

The body of a New Hampshire Marine who died in a helicopter crash in California earlier this month will be returned to his hometown of Dover, police said Tuesday.

Capt. Jack Casey, 26, was one of five U.S. Marines aboard a helicopter that went down during stormy weather in the mountains outside of San Diego.

The five Marines were traveling on the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, when it was reported "overdue," according to the Marine Corps.

The missing Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is headquartered in Miramar.

On Tuesday, a brief plane side service will take place at about 11:30 a.m. at the Pease ANG base, where the U.S. Marine Corps will participate as honor guard and pall bearers, Dover police said. This ceremony will not be open to the public.

Following that, at about noon, Dover police and New Hampshire State Police will lead a funeral procession to Dover, where Casey will be transferred to the funeral home, according to police.

The procession will include family members and will follow a route that passes by schools Casey attended, police said.

Members of the public who wish to pay tribute can stand anywhere along on the funeral procession route:

From Pease, Newington Street east to exit 1 of Route 16

Route 16 north from Newington to Dover, to exit 7

Central Avenue (Route 108) north to Stark Avenue/Dover Point Road

Dover Point Road south to Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, 197 Dover Point Rd. (loop around school and reverse direction)

Dover Point Road north to Central Avenue north (Route 108)

Central Avenue north past Saint Mary Academy, 222 Central Ave.

Central Avenue north past Dover City Hall, 288 Central Ave.

Left (west) on Washington Street

Washington Street from Central Avenue to Prospect Street, right on Prospect Street

Prospect Street to Snows Court to Fourth Street, right on Fourth Street

Fourth Street east to Central Avenue (Route 108), left on Central Avenue

Central Avenue north to Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave.

Police asked drivers not to stop or park anywhere on the Spaulding Turnpike.

Casey was a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter pilot who'd enlisted in May 2019 and was promoted to captain this September. He went to Saint Mary Academy in Dover.