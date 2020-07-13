Local

Fatal Stabbing

2 Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Man in Lowell

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Monday

By Melissa Buja

Two Massachusetts residents are scheduled to face a judge Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man last week in Lowell, the Middlesex District Attorney's office announced.

Juanita Laureano, 35, of Lowell, is facing a murder charge, while Jose Rios, 47, is facing an assault and battery charge, according to the district attorney's office. Both will appear in Lowell District Court Monday afternoon.

Both defendants were arrested days after the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Efrain Ruiz, authorities said.

It was at about 11 p.m. on July 8 when investigators say Rios was allegedly involved in a fistfight with Ruiz. During that time, Laureano allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Ruiz in the back, the district attorney's office said.

Ruiz was able to walk to a nearby store on Appleton Street for help, and when police arrived they found him suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, the district attorney said both Rios and Laureano were arrested on July 11 in Lowell. Laureano was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice in connection with outstanding warrants from Arizona, authorities said.

It's unclear if either Rios or Laureano have attorneys to represent them.

