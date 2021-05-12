Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
death investigation

2 Die When Sailboat Sinks Off Rhode Island

The victims were described as a man and a woman in their 60s, but their names were not released to the public

By The Associated Press

Atlantic Ocean Belmar Generic

Two people died when their sailboat sank off Rhode Island, state officials said.

Environmental police and the marine task force responded to Greenwich Bay off of Warwick just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state Department of Environmental Management.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victims were pulled unresponsive from the water and brought to shore at the Oakland Beach Boat Ramp where they were pronounced dead.

The victims were described as a man and a woman in their 60s, but their names were not released to the public.

No other details were made public.

The sinking remains under investigation. Officials are working on recovering the vessel.

This article tagged under:

death investigationRhode Islandwater
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us