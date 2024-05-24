Dorchester

2 in custody after pedestrian hit by stolen vehicle, Boston police say

A pedestrian was hit in Dorchester by a vehicle Boston police say was stolen

A pedestrian was hit Friday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood by a vehicle police say was stolen.

The person was hit near the intersection of Nightingale Street and Talbot Avenue, the Boston Police Department said.

Two people were taken into custody nearby on Bernard Street. Police did not give their names or say what charges they might be facing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew en route to the scene. Check back for updates.

