Massachusetts

2 injured in Lakeville crash

Police said their injuries are non-life threatening

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

Two people were injured in a crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the crash occurred at the intersection of Kenneth Welch Drive and Bedford Street.

One person needed to be extricated from the vehicle. Both were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police haven't said what led to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

