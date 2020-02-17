2 Injured in Overnight Crash in Lawrence

Two people were taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a parked car in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police responded to the crash involving two cars on Essex Street shortly before 3a.m. on Monday. According to police, the driver had crashed into a parked car and a utility pole.

Nearby residents were briefly left without power as crews worked to repair the broken utility pole.

Police have not released the name of the driver or the passenger in the car but say both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what caused the crash, but say alcohol was not a factor.