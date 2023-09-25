2 kids hit, injured by speeding car in Lynn, police say

Two children were hit by a car that had been speeding in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, police said.

The children, a 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, were rushed to a hospital but are expected to survive, Lynn police said. They were hit about 8:17 a.m. on Holyoke Street near Farrell Road.

Two parked vehicles were also hit by the car as well, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and was cited for unsafe driving and speeding.

The driver wasn't identified.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.