2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms

Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed.

A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.

BREAKING - DA’s office confirms 2 people are dead following a shooting on Melbourne St in Dorchester. A third person was also shot and is being treated in the hospital. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/05NWxbj8yD — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) September 4, 2022

A man who was at a party a few houses down on the street told NBC10 Boston that he heard the gun shots and jumped a fence and ran away as soon as he did.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It was like rapid fire," he said. "Boom boom… my instinct just kicked in and I was like, get out of here."

This man says he was in the backyard when he heard 5 or so shots fired from the front of the house. He and another man hopped a fence and took off running. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/L1pTdyjmcs — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) September 4, 2022

It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made. The names of the victims have not been released.

“The shooting earlier this morning in Dorchester is yet another deadly reminder of the perils to our neighborhoods when too many guns are in the hands of too many people willing to pull the trigger anywhere and anytime," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "Boston police and my office are doing everything possible to address gun violence but, as I’ve said again and again, the approach must include all of society.”