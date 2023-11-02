Boston

2 people arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Dorchester

The incident remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston police say they have arrested two people in connection with a Sept. 9 shooting in Dorchester that left one woman dead and a second person seriously injured.

On Sept. 9 around 5:30 a.m., police said they responded to a person shot on Greenock Street. When they arrived, they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died. She was identified by police as 29-year-old Princess Charles, of Quincy.

A second victim who was shot multiple times at the same location was located at a local hospital suffering from serious but not life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Boston police said Thursday that they arrested Kevin Facey, 28, of Randolph, in Providence, Rhode Island, on Tuesday on warrants for murder, armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license. He was charged as a fugitive from justice in Providence and will be arraigned for murder in Dorchester District Court at a later date.

On Thursday morning, Boston police said they arrested Tevin Herman, 31, of Nantucket, in the area of Nobsdeer Farm Road in Nantucket. He was wanted on warrants for murder, armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license. He is also expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The shooting remains under investigation by Boston police. No further details were released Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Bostondorchester
