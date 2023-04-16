2 People Critically Injured After Falling Into Brockton Brook

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon after they fell into a brook in Brockton, Massachusetts.

According to Brockton police, officers responded to Montello Street between Crescent Street and White Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report that two people had fallen into Salisbury Brook.

The Brockton Fire Department said it was notified of one person partially submerged in the Salisbury River at Finnegan Park, located at Montello and Crescent Streets, and found two victims in the water.

Firefighters were able to remove both, and the victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no further information Saturday on what happened. State and local police are investigating.