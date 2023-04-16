Local

Massachusetts

2 People Critically Injured After Falling Into Brockton Brook

Brockton police said both victims had life-threatening injuries.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Shutterstock

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon after they fell into a brook in Brockton, Massachusetts.

According to Brockton police, officers responded to Montello Street between Crescent Street and White Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report that two people had fallen into Salisbury Brook.

The Brockton Fire Department said it was notified of one person partially submerged in the Salisbury River at Finnegan Park, located at Montello and Crescent Streets, and found two victims in the water.

Firefighters were able to remove both, and the victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There was no further information Saturday on what happened. State and local police are investigating.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBrockton
