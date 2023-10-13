2 people flown to Boston hospital, 3 others including 13-year-old injured in Ipswich crash

Two cars were involved in a head-on collision Thursday night in Ipswich, Massachusetts, sending five people to the hospital.

Ipswich police said two people were flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, while three others were taken by ambulance to local hospitals following the crash on High Street.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 330 High Street after dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 5:10 p.m. for a collision and found two damaged vehicles and several people with injuries.

Aerial footage shows a 2022 Subaru pinned up against a wall, with a 2007 Hyundai resting in the front yard of someone's home.

A preliminary investigation shows one of the vehicles crossed the center line on High Street and struck the other head-on, causing the Hyundai to roll over and the Subaru to slam up against the wall on the side of the road.

The Subaru was being driven by an 83-year-old woman from Maine, and there were two passengers inside. The driver and one of her passengers had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters using the Jaws of Life; they were taken by MedFlight to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries. Police said Friday they were expected to survive.

A 54-year-old man from Rowley, Mass., was driving the Hyundai, with his 13-year-old child as a passenger. The father-kid duo and the other Subaru passenger were all taken to area hospitals. There was no update on the extent of their injuries.

Ipswich police officers, and firefighters from Ipswich and Rowley all responded. According to police, an off-duty paramedic from the Gloucester Fire Department assisted on scene after arriving at the same time as the first officers.

“The police officers, firefighters and paramedics did an awesome job working together,” Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement. “Their quick work helped patients get the medical care they needed as soon as possible.”

Police haven't said why one of the vehicles crossed the center line. The crash remains under investigation.