2nd man arrested 7 months after shooting that injured 5 in Dorchester

More than seven months after a shooting that injured five people in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, a second suspect has been arrested.

Two children, one of whom is autistic, were among those hurt in the gunfire on Ames Street on Sept. 17.

Police said Wednesday that 25-year-old Micah Ennis was arrested Monday in Roxbury. He was named a suspect at the time.

Ennnis is charged with five counts of armed assault to murder, as well as unlawful firearm possession. He will be arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court.

It was not immediately clear if Ennis had an attorney.

Gianni Johnson of Dorchester was arrested on similar charges days after the shooting. He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Autistic teenager Juliana Howard and her younger brother, Johan, were among those injured. One shot hit Juliana in the head, and she was left in critical condition.

The children were playing outside their home when they were shot.

"I was actually getting out of the shower preparing for the next day for work, then I get this phone call," recalled their father, John Howard. "It was just so unreal."