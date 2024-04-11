2 people shot in parking lot of pub in Fitchburg, police say

Two people were shot in the parking lot of a pub in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at 12:01 a.m. in the parking lot of Partner's Pub on South Street, Fitchburg police said.

When officers arrived, they found the two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their names weren't immediately released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"The shooting is an isolated incident between parties that are known to each other," police said in a release Thursday.

It's unclear if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 978-345-9650.