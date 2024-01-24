‘I just want to go to work': Mass. principal put on leave speaks out amid investigation

A beloved principal in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, is breaking her silence now that she is at the center of an investigation.

Alexis Curry was placed on temporary administrative leave from Goodrich Academy pending the outcome of an investigation. She said she knows very little about the allegations against her other than the fact that they do not involve students or families.

“As I was dragged out of my building, I asked what it was. I said can you tell me what I did. Does anyone want to tell me?’” Curry said.

"I spent my life building, I spent my life building it. I just want to go to work," she added.

NBC10 Boston asked the superintendent of Fitchburg Public Schools if he could shed any more light on the allegations. He referred all questions to the letter the school sent home to parents and students about the situation. It explains that a third party is conducting an investigation and right now they are in the process of gathering information.

“In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, we are not able to share any details,” the letter said

The community is not waiting for answers to defend Curry. They are holding demonstrations, wearing t-shirts, making signs and starting petitions to try and get her reinstated.

“The lady wouldn’t hurt a fly. She’s helped many, many kids from the streets and helped them graduate. She’s an angel,” parent Shaun Barnjum said.

“The main big question we have is why? She doesn’t deserve this,” former student Veronica Dimond said.

Fitchburg police said they are not currently part of the investigation and right now there are no criminal complaints involving Curry.

Curry said she appreciates the support, but for now, all she can do is wait.

“I’m going to respect the process. I’m trying to survive until I can get back to my students and kids. All I want to do is get back to my kids and my little schoolhouse,” Curry said.