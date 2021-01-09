2 Shot in Randolph, Mass. Overnight, Police Say

Two people were shot in Randolph, Massachusetts on Friday night, according to local authorities.

The victims, who suffered what authorities believe are non-life threatening injuries, were driving a car in the area of 59 Pleasant St. in Randolph around 11:15 p.m. Friday night when they were struck, police said.

Officers said that a 26-year-old man and his 60-year-old mother were shot in the shoulder and arm, respectively. The man was taken to a hospital in Boston and the mother to a hospital in Brockton.

The initial investigation suggests that a car was driving behind the victims and pulled up next to them, firing between four and seven shots before driving off, according to police.

Authorities do not believe the shooting was random. The suspect remains at large.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.