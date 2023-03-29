2 Still Unaccounted for After Deadly Rooming House Fire in New Bedford

Two people are still unaccounted for, one person is dead and several others are hurt on Wednesday morning, following a massive fire that ripped through a rooming house in a dense New Bedford, Massachusetts, neighborhood.

The fire — which broke out at around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday — tore through the 32-unit building on Acushnet Avenue, and left at least 24 people without a home.

When emergency crews arrived, multiple people were hanging out of windows needing to be rescued, New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said.

“Our sympathies go out to the families and friends and people themselves that occupied this building," Chief Kruger said. "It’s really a tough time for them.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A fire at a New Bedford rooming home left a person dead.

The size of the building and fire conditions made it difficult for first responders to determine who needed to be rescued first.

“It’s tough on them mentally," Chief Kruger said. "You’re looking at this ok who am I going to grab and have to search for a victim and then you’re going in their to retrieve that person.”

During an update late Tuesday, New Bedford officials said that a man died in the fire, and that at least five were taken to a hospital, two of whom were in very serious condition.

Phillip MacDonald said that his brother and his brother's girlfriend lived in one of the building's units, right next to where the fire started.

“When I got here, there was flames coming out of the second floor going up to the third and the balcony, facing west, the second floor was totally engulfed," MacDonald said.

Around 80 firefighters responded to the fire, with other local agencies coming to assist.

An investigation remains underway into the cause of the fire, as community members step in to help the residents displaced.