2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home

Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries.

Pictures from the scene showed both cars resting in the front lawn, with at least one vehicle sustaining front-end damage and the airbags visibly deployed.

Firefighters and a building inspector are assessing damage to the home.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no immediate word what caused the crash.