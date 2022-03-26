2 Teens Arrested in Connection With Shooting of Teacher, Student at TechBoston Academy

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred outside of a Boston high school earlier this month, police announced.

A 17-year-old male from Lynn and a 16-year-old male from Dorchester were arrested this week, Boston Police said, stemming from the incident in which a 31-year-old teacher and 17-year-old student suffered non-life threatening injuries outside of TechBoston Academy on March 15.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday, police said, following a brief foot pursuit, in which authorities were able to recover a loaded handgun. After a search warrant was executed, authorities located another handgun with a laser sight in the suspect's home.

Authorities announced that the 16-year-old suspect surrendered himself on Saturday without incident.

Both suspects face charges as juveniles. The 17-year-old suspect was already arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court, authorities said, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, two assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm with 500 feet of a dwelling.

The 16-year-old suspect will face the same charges, authorities announced, when he's arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court. It is unclear if either suspect has an attorney.

“An event like this shakes a school community -- and the larger community -- to its core," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "But in talking to students and staff at TechBoston I came away convinced of their strength and resiliency.

"Now, thanks to superb work by Boston Police, the Office of Safety Services, and prosecutors from my office, they can gather again knowing that those responsible for this reckless act are in custody and will be held accountable. The fact that both defendants are juveniles makes this incident all the more sad and makes us all the more resolved to target the flow of guns onto our streets."