2 Teens Charged Racist Vandalism Targeting Black Student at NH High School

Two teenagers who wrote and carved hateful and threatening messages into a New Hampshire high school in April have been charged with civil rights violations, authorities said.

One of the 17-year-old boys carved a threatening message involving both a racist slur and the name of a Black student of John Stark Regional High School in Weare, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice. The agency said Tuesday that the April 20 incident was a violation of the state's Civil Rights Act.

Racially motivated, the teens from Weare also wrote "Blacks stand no chance," swastikas and "KKK" in a bathroom, officials said.

They didn't identify the teenagers, who face up to $5,000 civil penalties in the proceeding in Hillsborough County Superior Court.