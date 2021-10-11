Local

Brockton

2 Teens Stabbed Overnight in Brockton

The two victims -- a 15-year-old female and a 19-year-old male -- are both expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after two teens were stabbed overnight in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police said shortly before midnight on Sunday, they received a report of a stabbing on Ash Street and found two people suffering from stab wound when they arrived at the scene.

The two victims -- a 15-year-old female and a 19-year-old male -- were taken by an ambulance to an area hospital. They are both expected to survive.

Police said they confiscated a handgun from the scene. The older teen had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence, and he was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

No other arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

