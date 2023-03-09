Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Oxford

2 Trucks Crash on Mass. Pike in Oxford, Causing Traffic Delays

By Matt Fortin

Police Generic Police Lights Camden
NBC10

Two tractor trailers crashed on Thursday morning, blocking two lanes on a stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to MassDOT.

The crash happened in the Town of Oxford, near mile marker 87.2. The two right lanes on the westbound side of the road were closed as of around 6 a.m. due to the crash.

Drivers were told to expect delays.

Additional information has not been released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Oxford
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us