2 Vermont Cities Land on List of Happiest in America

Feeling down? You might want to consider moving to the Green Mountain State, where a pair of neighboring cities just got recognized as among the happiest in the country.

According to WalletHub's new "2023's Happiest Cities in America" report, location can play a big role in how happy -- or unhappy -- people in different parts of the country are. To create the report, the finance website says it "drew upon various findings of positive-psychology research in order to determine which among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America."

"We examined each city based on 30 key indicators of happiness," the report goes on to say, "ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day."

The city that ranked the happiest on the list is Fremont, California, which earned top scores in the report's "emotional and physical well-being" category. The city that ranked dead last on the list, the report shows, is Detroit, Michigan.

And landing right in the middle were two cities in Vermont: Burlington and South Burlington, at Nos. 9 and 10. That makes them the happiest places in New England, at least according to WalletHub.

Here's which cities scored the highest -- or happiest, rather:

Fremont, CA San Jose, CA Madison, WI Overland Park, KS San Francisco, CA Irvine, CA Columbia, MD Sioux Falls, SD South Burlington, VT Burlington, VT Seattle, WA Bismarck, ND Oakland, CA Huntington Beach, CA San Diego, CA Scottsdale, AZ Minneapolis, MN Yonkers, NY Aurora, IL Fargo, ND

Here's the full report from WalletHub.