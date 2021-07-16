2 Winthrop Beaches Close Due to High Bacteria Levels

It will be another good beach day, but not for everyone. Two beaches are closed Friday in Winthrop over concerns of high levels of harmful bacteria.

Donovan Beach and Pico Beach are closed after town officials found high levels of enterococci bacteria, an indicator of fecal pollution and enteric pathogens - bacteria of the intestines.

The town conducts weekly water quality tests at its five beaches for levels of enterococci. When the level exceeds 104 MPN (most probable number)/100 mL, the town closes the beach.

High levels of the bacteria are often caused by heavy rainfall and usually return to normal levels after a retest, town officials said. Town officials are asking people not to swim in the closed beaches or let pets in the water until it's deemed safe.

Enterococci can cause infections and people can become resistant to the antibiotics used to treat those infections, as reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.