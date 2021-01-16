2 Women Arrested in Worcester Brawl Involving Minors, Weapons, Police Say

Two women were arrested Friday on several charges related to a large fight that broke out the night before near a Wendy's in Worcester and left two people seriously injured, police said.

The fight began between minors, Worcester police said Saturday, and the women who were arrested, Worcester residents 29-year-old Brenda Ortiz and 47-year-old Brenda Rosario, allegedly encouraged them.

About 15 people were involved in the fight, which took place near the Wendy’s on Park Avenue Thursday about 7:49 p.m., police said. At one point, the brawl moved onto Park Avenue, blocking traffic.

While officers who arrived at the scene could not find anyone there who'd been involved in the fight, officials said two people wounded in it were found at a hospital soon afterward.

An investigation found that the fight began between juveniles, and when parents attempted to break it up, Ortiz and Rosario egged them on.

Ortiz allegedly attacked one person with a pair of scissors, causing them to bleed heavily. Rosario allegedly struck another person with what appeared to investigators to be a hammer. Both victims' injuries were serious but are not thought to be life threatening.

Police didn't say what they believe sparked the fight.

Rosario and Ortiz were placed under arrest on Friday. They both face charges with mayhem, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and reckless endangerment of a child, police said. Additionally, Rosario had an outstanding warrant.

It was not immediately clear if either had an attorney who could speak to the charges.