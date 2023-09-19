Concord

2 workers hurt in construction accident in Concord, Mass.

The two workers were struck by construction equipment while installing granite curbing in the area, officials said

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC 5 News

Two workers were taken to the hospital after a construction accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Concord fire officials said they were called to the site on Elm Street around 11:15 p.m. The two workers were struck by construction equipment while installing granite curbing in the area, officials said.

Both workers were treated on scene and taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration was informed of the accident.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More details were not released.

More Mass. news

MBTA 2 hours ago

MBTA announces new Red Line weekend closures in October

Boston 8 hours ago

‘The first chapter of a new Boston sports story': Details about new women's soccer team unveiled

This article tagged under:

Concord
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us