2 workers injured in partial building collapse in Newton

Two people were injured in a partial building collapse at a home being renovated in Newton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. at a home under construction on Sterling Street.

Newton Deputy Fire Chief Mike McNamara said the building was unoccupied and was under renovation. The two people injured were working on the building.

One of the workers dove out of the way, but the other worker was trapped and had to be rescued by National Grid employees who were at the scene, he said. Both workers were taken to Beth Israel Hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with more serious injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.