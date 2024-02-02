2 workers seriously injured by falling wall at Cape Cod construction site

Two workers were seriously injured Friday afternoon when a wall fell on them at a construction site on Cape Cod, authorities said.

Fire officials in Falmouth, Massachusetts, say crews responded to a report of a construction accident on Brick Kiln Road around 2:30 p.m.

First responders arrived to find two workers "had sustained multi-system traumatic injuries," the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department said.

Both victims were airlifted by MedFlight helicopters. Authorities did not have further information about the extent of their injuries.

Fire officials say Falmouth Inspectional Services, the Falmouth Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

OSHA said it was aware of the incident, but wasn't immediately able to share any information.