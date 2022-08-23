Local

2-Year-Old Survives Near Drowning in Abington

The 2-year-old boy is "home, healthy, and happy," the Abington Fire Department shared in an update Monday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A young child is back home in Abington, Massachusetts, a week after he was pulled from his family's backyard pool and rushed to a local hospital.

The Abington Fire Department shared the happy update on Twitter Monday, saying the boy's family had let them know he is back home -- both healthy and happy!

First responders were called to the pool on Monday, Aug. 15, and found a bystander performing CPR on the 2-year-old child. Crews took over life-saving measures from the family, and the child was rushed to a local hospital where further care was administered.

There was no immediate word on the child's condition.
More details were not provided at the time, with the fire department only saying their thoughts and prayers were with the boy and his family.

Monday, the fire department credited the CPR provided by the bystander as well as the crews who responded and assumed care for the child.

"It is happy news to share," the fire department said.

