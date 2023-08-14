20-year-old seriously injured in Raynham crash Sunday night

A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to the hospital by medical helicopter after a crash Sunday night in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Raynham police and fire said they responded to a report of a crash in the area of the post office on Route 138 around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and found that a Ford Focus, a Nissan Rogue SUV and a Ford F-150 pickup truck had all been involved in a head-on crash.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 20-year-old man from Taunton, was trapped in his car and had to be removed by firefighters. He was taken by ambulance to the Walmart on Route 128, where he was then transported by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old man from Taunton, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

The driver of the SUV, a 45-year-old woman from Easton, declined medical attention.

The names and conditions of those involved in the crash were not released by police.

The crash remains under investigation by the accident reconstruction unit of the Raynham Police Department. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call police at 508-824-2716.