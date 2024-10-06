Boston

20-year-old shot in Boston

Boston police say no arrests have been made

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File photo of a Boston Police cruiser
Getty Images

A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Boston.

Boston police say officers were called around 1:19 p.m. for a report of a person shot at 1443 Blue Hill Ave.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Responding officers found a 20-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but there was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is underway.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us