2023 South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade: How to Watch, What to Know

The South Boston St. Patrick's Day/Evacuation Day Parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 19, at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NECN and its streaming platforms.

This year, the parade will be back to its full route after shortening it last year in its return after the COVID pandemic. The parade is presented by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council.

The parade kicks off at Broadway Station and ends at Andrew Square. In past years, the parade has drawn upwards of a million spectators.

Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade returned this weekend after a two-year hiatus, an event Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called a well-earned reward after the anxiety, trauma and tragedy caused by the pandemic.

How to watch the parade

You can watch the parade live on NECN, online at NECN.com or in the NECN app.

You can also stream the parade on Roku 140, Samsung 1035 and on Peacock and Xumo. Just look for NBC Boston News under the "Live TV" or "channels" options.

Parade route

Broadway Station marks the start of the parade

Follow West Broadway to Perkins Square and continue onto East Broadway

Follow East Broadway to P Street

Turn right onto P Street and follow it to East Fourth Street

Turn right onto East Fourth Street and follow it to K Street

Turn left onto K Street and follow it until East Sixth Street

Turn right onto East Sixth Street until G Street

Turn left on G Street and follow it past the front entrance to Excel High School until the second right onto Thomas Park

Take the second right onto Thomas Park and follow it to Telegraph Street

Follow Telegraph Street to Dorchester Street

Follow Dorchester Street to the parade’s end at Andrew Square

Best places to watch the parade in person

Parade organizers say the best places to watch depend greatly on what type of experience you're looking for.

If you're looking to watch the parade from one of the many restaurants along the route or to take in the parade with the crowds, Broadway, especially between Broadway Station and L Street, is a great place to be. But if you're looking to avoid the crowds, great options include Medal of Honor Park or Thomas Park, along with other streets on the route other than Broadway.

Our friends over at Caught in Southie say there's really not a bad spot to watch the parade anywhere along the route, but have several other suggestions should you want to stake out a spot. They've also got a great list of fun St. Patrick's Day events to check out in South Boston.

What's the best way to get there?

If you can, leave the car at home! The festivities can draw huge crowds of people to the city. Instead, try public transportation options. The route starts at the Broadway MBTA Station, making for easy access, but expect things to get busy!

The MBTA suggests buying your tickets ahead to avoid long lines at vending machines or ticket windows. Some types of fares can be purchased or reloaded online. Remember that commuter rail tickets are different than subway or bus rides. Remember, the MBTA prohibits the consumption of alcohol on its vehicles or in its stations.

Bluebikes, the public bike share system, are also an option. For more information on pricing and locations, click here.

Parking restrictions

The parade route will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The specific list of individual street closures has not yet been released by the city.

Don't forget: Liquor stores, bars close early

Just a reminder that all liquor stores will close early at 4 p.m. on Sunday, and all bars and restaurants in South Boston must close their doors between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and last call will take place at 7 p.m.

Police also stressed this week that public drinking is not allowed during the parade.