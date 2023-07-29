21-year-old woman stabbed on Boston Common dies from her injuries

A woman who walked into the Park Street MBTA station after being stabbed last week on the Boston Common has died from her injuries, according to police in the city.

The Boston Police Department said Saturday that officers responded downtown to the area of 121 Tremont Street around 11:34 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, and found a woman with life-threatening stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The victim has since been identified by police as 21-year-old Jazreanna Sheppard, of South Boston.

Police say they are actively investigating Sheppard's stabbing. No arrests have been announced.

There was a major police presence by the Boston Police Department around the subway stop, with areas taped off and investigators working on the case.

Initial information from Boston EMS reported the stabbing happened at the Park Street Station, but Transit Police later said that the act of violence actually happened outside on the Common and the woman walked to the T stop.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP.'

An investigation is ongoing.