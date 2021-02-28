Local

MEDFORD

Woman Struck, Killed After Exiting Car on I-93 in Medford, State Police Say

Police say it is currently unclear why the 22-year-old left the vehicle

By Alec Greaney

POLICE SIREN 26

A 22-year-old woman was found dead just after midnight Sunday on Interstate 93 in Medford, authorities said.

She appears to have been struck and killed by oncoming traffic after getting out of a friend’s car on the northbound side of the highway, Massachusetts State Police said Sunday morning, citing the preliminary investigation.

Troopers were called about a body on the highway before Exit 32 around 12:01 a.m. The woman was found dead.

Investigators are working to identify a description of the vehicle or vehicles that might have hit the victim.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear why the woman left the vehicle. She hasn't been publicly identified.

