25+ Great Ways to Have Fun This Weekend in and Around Boston

It’s the first full weekend of 2020! How are you going to spend it? Maybe head on over for some First Friday fun at the Hard Rock or Museum of Fine Arts? Or will you be taking one last look at the Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine or heading to the Great Gatsby Ball? Still undecided? Check out our picks for your weekend of fun:

Friday, Jan. 3

“Friends” Boston Pop-up

“Friends” fans don’t miss the Boston pop-up featuring set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more. 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Sam Adams Morning Mash In Tour

It’s your chance to explore the Sam Adams Brewery before the crowds at this unique experience that will take you through the brewhouse and includes a guided tasting, a souvenir glass and access to the Brewery Tap Room before it opens to the public. $15. 10:30 a.m., Sam Adams Brewery, 30 Germania St., Boston.

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Guided tours take place daily at Harpoon Brewery, giving visitors an up close and personal view of the brewing process. As part of the tour, visitors 21 and over will enjoy a range of freshly-brewed Harpoon and UFO beers. Tours last approximately one hour. Tickets are $5 and only available the day of the tour and can only be purchased in person. Noon to 6 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine

The Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating more than 10 acres. Daily, 5-9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

Museum of Fine Arts First Fridays

Join the folks at the Museum of Fine Arts tonight and kick off the weekend with fine art, music, signature cocktails, tapas and more. Tickets are $25, seniors and students are $23 and free for members. 6-9:30 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston.

Tavern Night at Boston Tea Party Ships

Enjoy a night of colonial merrymaking at Tavern Night at Boston Tea Party Ships. Join the Sons and Daughters of Library for some hospitality in 18th Century Boston. Grab a drink with prominent Bostonians of the day, while saving rustic fare, playing authentic games and more. Tickets are $49.50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. performance starts at 7 p.m., Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, 306 Congress St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $70. 7:30 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

First Friday at the Hard Rock

Head to the Hard Rock tonight to bring in the new year with family, friends and like-minded Urban Professionals for a night of music, and more featuring DJ Joe Peters and DJ Mystique spinning all your old and new favorite tracks. Tickets are $10-$15. 9 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe Boston, 22-24 Clinton St., Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Jan. 4

“Friends” Boston Pop-up

“Friends” fans don’t miss the Boston pop-up featuring set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more. 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Sam Adams Morning Mash In Tour

It’s your chance to explore the Sam Adams Brewery before the crowds at this unique experience that will take you through the brewhouse and includes a guided tasting, a souvenir glass and access to the Brewery Tap Room before it opens to the public. $15. 10:30 a.m., Sam Adams Brewery, 30 Germania St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. , 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Guided tours take place daily at Harpoon Brewery, giving visitors an up close and personal view of the brewing process. As part of the tour, visitors 21 and over will enjoy a range of freshly-brewed Harpoon and UFO beers. Tours last approximately one hour. Tickets are $5 and only available the day of the tour and can only be purchased in person. 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine

The Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating more than 10 acres. Daily, 5-9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

The Great Gatsby Ball 2020

Celebrate the 2020s in 1920s style at the Great Gatsby Ball tonight at the Fairmont Copley Plaza. Tickets are $75. 6-11 p.m., Fairmont Copley Plaza, 138 Saint James Ave., Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Sunday, Jan. 5

“Friends” Boston Pop-up

“Friends” fans don’t miss the Boston pop-up featuring set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more. 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Guided tours take place daily at Harpoon Brewery, giving visitors an up close and personal view of the brewing process. As part of the tour, visitors 21 and over will enjoy a range of freshly-brewed Harpoon and UFO beers. Tours last approximately one hour. Tickets are $5 and only available the day of the tour and can only be purchased in person. 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

The Pirates of Penzance Sing-Through

Join the New England Gilbert and Sullivan Society for an informal sing-through of “The Pirates of Penzance” or “The Slave of Duty.” All roles will be assigned at the event. 3-5 p.m., University Lutheran Church, 66 Winthrop St., Cambridge.

Pasta Making Workshop

Learn how to make pasta from scratch with Law of Pasta and this hands-on pasta making workshop led by Chef Avery. $56-$70. 4-6 p.m., The KITCHEN presented by the Trustees, The Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine

The Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating more than 10 acres. Daily, 5-9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro