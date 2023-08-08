$2,500 reward offered in theft of dog in Boston

The search is on for the person who stole a small dog from outside a Whole Foods Market in Boston's Fenway area.

According to the owner, the chihuahua named Alejandro, known as Handro, was tied up outside of the grocery store for about 10 minutes Saturday morning.

"Honestly, my first reaction was just hysterically crying," explained Shelly Vermani. "I probably cried for at least five minutes before I could even think of calling the police."

Vermani said she's owned Handro for the past eight years.

When asking people outside if they had seen anything suspicious, she said they all said no.

"I can't sleep, I can't eat. I even went to work yesterday, I'm a nurse, and I went to work yesterday to just get my mind off of it," she said.

The Boston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of someone walking with Handro in the Mass. and Cass area, and are asking for the public's help in identifying who the person is.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District D-4 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify an Individual and Locate a Dog Following a Larceny of a Dog in the Back Bay https://t.co/iFH8u8Iqt8 pic.twitter.com/sVTH4VGEQz — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 6, 2023

"I felt so bad," said George Regan, president and CEO of Regan Communications Group.

On Tuesday, Regan said he was offering a $2,500 reward for anyone who can help return Handro home safely.

"Boston's got to step up," he said. "Someone knows where that dog is, and somebody's got to help. So that's why we're offering a reward."

According to Vermani, Handro recently had surgery and needs medical attention.

"I don't care if you just leave the dog somewhere safe, I don't care to turn you in. I just want my dog back safely. That's all I want," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call D-4 detectives at 617-343-5619. Those wishing to leave anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).