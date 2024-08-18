26-year-old shot to death in New Bedford

A 26-year-old was fatally shot overnight in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and authorities are investigating it as a homicide.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced they are actively investigating the shooting that occurred earlier Saturday in the area of 36 Acushnet Avenue.

According to the district attorney's office, New Bedford police received 911 calls around 12:47 a.m. about males fighting and an apparent gunshot.

First responders found Nicholas Miller, of Bridgewater, with a gunshot wound, the DA said. He was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m.

An investigation into the homicide is active and ongoing, authorities said. Further information about the case cannot be released at this time.