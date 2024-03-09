27 golden retrievers rescued from Hopkinton, RI home

More than two dozen golden retrievers were rescued from a home in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, on Friday.

Hopkinton police say they responded along with animal control and the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) to Alton Bradford Road to investigate the unlicensed breeding or puppies, as well as conditions detrimental to the health of the dogs.

The resident was cooperative, according to police, and surrendered 27 golden retrievers.

The dogs, 20 of which are eight-week old puppies, are now in the custody of the RISPCA which will handle the adoption process once the pups are medically cleared.

The RISPCA said on Saturday in an "important pupdate" that the golden retrievers have tested positive for ringworm, meaning they are not available for foster or adoption for several weeks.

The dogs are currently receiving the medical care they need, and the animal welfare organization said they cannot consider applications at this time. They are thankful for the community's interest in the dogs and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

The RISPCA encourages everyone still interested to reapply once the dogs are posted to their website.

Hopkinton Police Chief Mark Carrier told NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that an investigation began earlier this week when someone who bought a puppy at the home made a complaint about the property's condition.

Police said in a news release that investigators responded and found several adult dogs penned up outside in kennels. As they approached the home, they detected an overwhelming order emanating from inside, where a crate kennel reportedly held the 20 puppies.

According to WJAR, police said conditions were so "deplorable" that officers had to wear protective gear inside.

The owner, who did not want to be identified, argued that the conditions were not deplorable and that his customers could vouch for him. He said that he was shocked his dogs were seized, claiming they were healthy and safe, showing veterinary paperwork to WJAR..

He tells WJAR that the animals were well fed and the kennels for the larger dogs were maintained. He conceded that his home did smell like urine, but says it was because there were 20 dogs inside.

One of the man's customers, Kal Farley, who bought three dogs from him, said the owner did nothing wrong.

"All those dogs in there, you're going to get an odor and what are you going to do with them,” asked Farley. “He kept them inside because it was cold -- you know is that any better than someone who puts them outside in the kennel -- in the cold. That's ridiculous."

According to WJAR, the owner says he was told that a breeder's license is mandatory for at least 19 puppies. He had 20 and didn’t have a license.

He says he couldn't control how many puppies his dogs had but that he is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges were immediately filed, but an investigation is ongoing. The home on Alton Bradford Road was condemned until it can be cleaned up, WJAR reports.