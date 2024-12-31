29-year-old woman missing from Manchester since Christmas Eve

Police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing from her Manchester, New Hampshire, home since Christmas Eve.

Nicole Wise was last seen at her home on Orange Street. She is described as 5-foot-4, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos of chain links on each of her wrists.

Manchester Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

No other information was immediately available.