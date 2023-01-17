3 Crashes Snarl Traffic on Mass. Pike Tuesday Morning

Three separate crashes on the same stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound made for a brutal commute for many drivers on Tuesday morning.

The first crash was reported around 5 a.m. on the Mass. Pike east in Weston, about 15 miles outside of Boston.

That crash was cleared about an hour later, but a short time afterward, another crash was reported on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Weston. The backup from that crash went all the way to the Natick rest stop, meaning it took over an hour just to drive the 8 miles to Newton.

Here's a look at the backup on the #MassPike east. The crash in #Weston just cleared but the residual backup extends to #Framingham. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/tzRM8d7c7d — Susan Tran (@susantran) January 17, 2023

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the second crash was a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. No further information was immediately released. The crash scene was cleared around 7 a.m.

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in #Weston on I-90-EB at Exit 123. Two left lanes closed. Expect significant delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 17, 2023

But no sooner had that crash cleared than a third crash was reported, again in the eastbound lanes of the Mass. Pike in Weston. There is no word yet on injuries or expected delays in that crash.