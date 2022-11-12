Local

3 Injured in Car Crash Involving a Boston Police Cruiser

By Irvin Rodriguez

Boston Police are investigating a crash between a car and a BPD cruiser on Friday night that left three people injured.

The crash occurred on Norfolk St. in the area of Capen St at around 8:40 p.m., according to authorities.

Police say the officer and the other driver were transported to a local hospital but they do not know if the third person was transported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

