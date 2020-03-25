3 MBTA Bus Drivers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three MBTA bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

The MBTA confirmed the report early Wednesday afternoon, saying they have already taken immediate steps to protect its employees and riders by cleaning and disinfecting all exposed work area, vehicles and equipment at its bus facility.

“We ask the public to keep our employees in their thoughts, and I continue to express my deep gratitude to the women and men of the MBTA workforce who are serving a vital purpose in combatting COVID-19,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. “To ensure we can protect the health and safety of our workforce, we strongly urge essential travel only, and we will continue our enhanced protocols for cleaning and disinfecting all vehicles, equipment, and surfaces.”

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the MBTA is starting to sanitize stations and trains every four hours.

Passengers at the Sullivan Square T stop reacted Wednesday to the latest development in the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts.

"Maybe I'll take a cab," one commuter said. "Maybe it's going to be safer, safer than commuting in a train or a bus."

"That's terrible because I have a few friends that are bus drivers," said another.

The MBTA is cutting back its service in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has been wiping down all of its vehicles and stations for a number of weeks now. Schedules have been reduced and other precautions are now in place, including the implementation of rear-door boarding on all buses and trolleys at street-level stops on the Green Line and Mattapan Line in an effort to support social distancing.

The buses coming and going from Sullivan Square on Wednesday were almost empty.

"It's like riding with ghosts," one passenger said. "There's a lot of paranoia and people don't even want to do the elbow."