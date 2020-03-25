coronavirus

3 MBTA Bus Drivers Test Positive for Coronavirus

The transportation authority has been taking precautions for several weeks

By Ryan Kath, John Moroney and Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three MBTA bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

The MBTA confirmed the report early Wednesday afternoon, saying they have already taken immediate steps to protect its employees and riders by cleaning and disinfecting all exposed work area, vehicles and equipment at its bus facility.

“We ask the public to keep our employees in their thoughts, and I continue to express my deep gratitude to the women and men of the MBTA workforce who are serving a vital purpose in combatting COVID-19,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. “To ensure we can protect the health and safety of our workforce, we strongly urge essential travel only, and we will continue our enhanced protocols for cleaning and disinfecting all vehicles, equipment, and surfaces.”

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

40 mins ago

Maine Health Dept. Closes Lewiston Office After Worker Contracts COVID-19

Mayor Marty Walsh 54 mins ago

Walsh Announces Temporary Lift on Plastic Bag Ban, New Resources for Small Businesses in Boston

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the MBTA is starting to sanitize stations and trains every four hours.

Passengers at the Sullivan Square T stop reacted Wednesday to the latest development in the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts.

"Maybe I'll take a cab," one commuter said. "Maybe it's going to be safer, safer than commuting in a train or a bus."

"That's terrible because I have a few friends that are bus drivers," said another.

The MBTA is cutting back its service in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has been wiping down all of its vehicles and stations for a number of weeks now. Schedules have been reduced and other precautions are now in place, including the implementation of rear-door boarding on all buses and trolleys at street-level stops on the Green Line and Mattapan Line in an effort to support social distancing.

The buses coming and going from Sullivan Square on Wednesday were almost empty.

"It's like riding with ghosts," one passenger said. "There's a lot of paranoia and people don't even want to do the elbow."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19mbta
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us